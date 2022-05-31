Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Increases By 32.1%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.50% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,226. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

