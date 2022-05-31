Short Interest in Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Expands By 32.3%

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 454.5 days.
AMDUF opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. Amundi has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $90.53.
Amundi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amundi (AMDUF)
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.