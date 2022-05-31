Short Interest in Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Expands By 32.3%

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 454.5 days.

AMDUF opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. Amundi has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $90.53.

Get Amundi alerts:

Amundi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.