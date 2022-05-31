Short Interest in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Drops By 17.2%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 11,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.76.

Shares of APA stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APA will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

