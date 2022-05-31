Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Declines By 20.0%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLT stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.54.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

