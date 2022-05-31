Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Declines By 20.8%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ARDS opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

