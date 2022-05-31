Short Interest in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Expands By 31.5%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

AVITA Medical stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 1,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.24. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 2,093.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

