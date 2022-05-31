Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Drops By 16.9%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 144,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crane purchased 39,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $74,999.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 43.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Axcella Health to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

