Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Increases By 27.2%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 497,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,878. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7,294.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 696,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5,180.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 638,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 626,497 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 411,990 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

