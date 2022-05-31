Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Increases By 30.2%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BELFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $136.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 402.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.