Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Rises By 27.4%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
