Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Drops By 18.5%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bouygues from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($38.71) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

