Short Interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Declines By 19.0%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.32.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 156.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. The company had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

