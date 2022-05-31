Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Grows By 30.9%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.0 days.

CLNFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:CLNFF opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

