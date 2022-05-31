Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Decreases By 19.8%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 95,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

