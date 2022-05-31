Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Grows By 33.1%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the April 30th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CARV stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

CARV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

