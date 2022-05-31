Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Expands By 30.5%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,333,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 2,555,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.1 days.

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

