Short Interest in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Drops By 20.7%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,975,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,064,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

CMTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE CMTG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 231,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,030. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.