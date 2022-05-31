Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Rises By 33.3%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,900 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 685,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,282.3 days.

Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

About Cleanaway Waste Management (Get Rating)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.