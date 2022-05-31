Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Rises By 33.3%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,900 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 685,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,282.3 days.
Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.
About Cleanaway Waste Management
