Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Rises By 29.9%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCW. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 962.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 191,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the second quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 41.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

CSCW stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. Color Star Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

