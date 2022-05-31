Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Rises By 28.1%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CHCT stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. 98,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,424. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $944.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,374,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,487,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

