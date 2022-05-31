Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Increases By 33.1%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $30,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

