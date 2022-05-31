Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Grows By 28.6%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVS opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

