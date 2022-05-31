Short Interest in Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Decreases By 20.6%

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €160.00 ($172.04) to €198.00 ($212.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $97.16 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.09.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

