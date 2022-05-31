Short Interest in Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Rises By 30.8%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 866,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.24. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

