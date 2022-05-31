Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Expands By 29.3%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF remained flat at $$2.31 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 669. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($6.07) to GBX 360 ($4.55) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt raised Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.00.
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
