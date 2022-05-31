Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Expands By 29.3%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF remained flat at $$2.31 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 669. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($6.07) to GBX 360 ($4.55) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt raised Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.