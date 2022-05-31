Short Interest in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Drops By 20.8%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,099,000 after purchasing an additional 224,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,486,000 after purchasing an additional 327,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.14.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

