Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Decreases By 17.7%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,957,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 3,591,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 616.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Company Profile (Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.