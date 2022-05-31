Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Decreases By 17.7%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,957,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 3,591,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 616.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.
E.On Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E.On (ENAKF)
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.