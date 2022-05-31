Short Interest in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Declines By 17.0%

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 617,500 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 305,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSC opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. East Stone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

