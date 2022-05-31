Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Expands By 32.7%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 5,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,938,000 after purchasing an additional 187,970 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 636,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after purchasing an additional 149,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 939,751 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

