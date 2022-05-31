Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Rises By 26.4%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $222.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

