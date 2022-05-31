Short Interest in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Declines By 17.2%

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of FWP stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Forward Pharma A/S (Get Rating)
Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.