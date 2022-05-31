Short Interest in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Declines By 17.2%

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of FWP stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

