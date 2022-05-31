Short Interest in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Drops By 21.2%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $3,202,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,560,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FICV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 5,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,033. Frontier Investment has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

