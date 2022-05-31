Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Drops By 17.2%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 978,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 18,500 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,933.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

