Short Interest in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Drops By 17.5%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 645,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRTX shares. Bank of America lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.