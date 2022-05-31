Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Decreases By 27.3%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

