Short Interest in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Declines By 17.3%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.90. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 0.85.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,504,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,361,000 after buying an additional 2,978,400 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,374,000 after buying an additional 899,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 812,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $22,235,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

