Short Interest in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Declines By 17.3%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.90. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 0.85.
GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
