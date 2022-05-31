Short Interest in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Grows By 30.7%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 9,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.32.

GDS traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. 40,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

