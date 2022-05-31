Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Increases By 30.1%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.38.
Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. 26,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,369. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
