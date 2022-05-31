Short Interest in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Drops By 18.1%

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 7,350,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,248.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $44.04. 278,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,849. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

