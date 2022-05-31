Short Interest in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) Grows By 32.9%

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GWII opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Good Works II Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

