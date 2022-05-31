Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Declines By 19.2%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

GCHEF stock remained flat at $$1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

