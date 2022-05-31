Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Declines By 18.4%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

HSIC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.60. 31,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.