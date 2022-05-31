Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Decreases By 20.5%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

HURC stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. 31,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $178.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.89 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

