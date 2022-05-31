Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expands By 29.7%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,200 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 302,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

HURN traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,216. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

