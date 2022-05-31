Short Interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expands By 33.2%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Several research firms have commented on IHRT. B. Riley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.
NASDAQ IHRT opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $5,968,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
