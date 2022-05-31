Short Interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expands By 33.2%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on IHRT. B. Riley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 40,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,387.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $5,968,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.