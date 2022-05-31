Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Expands By 29.3%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,497.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$10.38 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 84. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

