Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Expands By 27.0%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000.

NASDAQ:PEZ traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $60.91 and a 12-month high of $103.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

