Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Drops By 20.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

