Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Drops By 20.8%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ITT stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.82. 1,503,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,830. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.52. ITT has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. ITT’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ITT by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ITT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ITT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ITT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

