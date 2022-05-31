Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Rises By 36.1%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JILL traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. 41,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

